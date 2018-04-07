3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,139,087,000 after buying an additional 521,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,309,000 after buying an additional 332,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,619,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,391,000 after buying an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,668 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129,556.98, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a twelve month low of $188.62 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.22.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

