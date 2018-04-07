Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Amdocs (DOX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amdocs earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.356520519262 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

DOX stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,985. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,596.43, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Amdocs (DOX) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-amdocs-dox-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.