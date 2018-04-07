Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (ESG) Stock Price

Press coverage about FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) has trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 42.8611462272521 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ESG stock remained flat at $$63.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund

