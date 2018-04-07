Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2535983297732 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 496,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,603. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

In related news, Director Michael John Saliken sold 110,000 shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $123,200.00.

About Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

