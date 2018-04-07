Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reinsurance Group of America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6681797581762 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $149.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,295. The firm has a market cap of $9,830.83, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $986,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

