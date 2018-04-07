Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Access National (ANCX) Share Price

News stories about Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Access National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3118434214002 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

ANCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Access National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 target price on Access National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Access National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ANCX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 58,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.14, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83. Access National has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Access National had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Access National will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-access-national-ancx-share-price.html.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of financial services and products, and specializes in providing customized financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals and associated individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.