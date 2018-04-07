Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Credit Suisse Group (CS) Share Price

News coverage about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) has been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4211117626991 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of CS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,753. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42,148.64, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-credit-suisse-group-cs-share-price.html.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.