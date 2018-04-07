F&C Private Equity (LON:FHI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

F&C Private Equity (LON:FHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from F&C Private Equity’s previous dividend of $1.21. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FHI opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.34) on Friday. F&C Private Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.52).

In other F&C Private Equity news, insider James Williams acquired 11,410 shares of F&C Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,953.60 ($15,375.63).

F&C Private Equity Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc, formerly Investors Capital Trust plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an attractive return to shareholders each year in the form of dividends and/or capital repayments, together with prospects for capital growth.

