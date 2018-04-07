F&C Private Equity Trust PLC (FPEO) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.57 Per Share

F&C Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:FPEO) declared a dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from F&C Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FPEO traded up GBX 349.43 ($4.90) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 353 ($4.96). The stock had a trading volume of 39,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,649. F&C Private Equity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 297.07 ($4.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 366 ($5.14).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of F&C Private Equity Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

F&C Private Equity Trust Company Profile

F&C Private Equity Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in private equity assets, whilst providing shareholders with a predictable and above average level of dividend funded from a combination of the Company’s revenue and realized capital profits.

