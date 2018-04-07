Ferrari (RACE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.86.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE:RACE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 385,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $131.20. The company has a market cap of $22,927.68, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

