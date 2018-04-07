Fidelity Southern (LION) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

News coverage about Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity Southern earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4778319029718 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 target price on Fidelity Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LION traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Southern has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.06%. research analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director William C. Lankford, Jr. sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $56,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $244,571.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

