FidentiaX (FDX) Price Reaches $0.0770

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Radar Relay and COSS. Over the last week, FidentiaX has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. FidentiaX has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $5,806.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00134035 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018155 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011568 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FidentiaX Token Profile

FidentiaX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Radar Relay and Qryptos. It is not possible to purchase FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

