Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,007.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $817.02 and a 52-week high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $714,105.00, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $276,701.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,164.43, for a total transaction of $6,625,606.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,353.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337 over the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/fiduciary-trust-co-cuts-stake-in-alphabet-inc-goog-updated.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.