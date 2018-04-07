Filecoin [Futures] (FIL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180,503.00

Filecoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Filecoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for $8.14 or 0.00116588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Filecoin [Futures] has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Filecoin [Futures] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $180,503.00 worth of Filecoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00673501 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014316 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178973 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00055499 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Filecoin [Futures] Coin Profile

The official website for Filecoin [Futures] is filecoin.io. Filecoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @minefilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin [Futures]

Filecoin [Futures] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Filecoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin [Futures] must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin [Futures] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin [Futures] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.