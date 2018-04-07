Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $227,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 615.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,301,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 1,979,295 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $83,179,000. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in CSX by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,882,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after buying an additional 1,366,709 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after buying an additional 1,034,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in CSX by 2,161.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 817,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,986,000 after buying an additional 781,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,214.99, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

