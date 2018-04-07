Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Index IQ ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:ROOF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Index IQ ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:ROOF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.21% of Index IQ ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Index IQ ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Index IQ ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Index IQ ETF Trust by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Index IQ ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Index IQ ETF Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROOF opened at $23.71 on Friday. Index IQ ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

