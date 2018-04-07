Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Financial (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Financial (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $116.14 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Financial has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54.

iShares Dow Jones US Financial Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

