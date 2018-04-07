Financial Analysis: Carriage Services (CSV) & The Competition

Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Carriage Services to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Carriage Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Carriage Services Competitors 124 445 545 35 2.43

Carriage Services currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.33%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Carriage Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Carriage Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carriage Services and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $258.14 million $37.19 million 19.97 Carriage Services Competitors $960.41 million $99.22 million 128.12

Carriage Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carriage Services. Carriage Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 14.41% 13.27% 2.77% Carriage Services Competitors -66.78% -15.05% -4.06%

Dividends

Carriage Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Carriage Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carriage Services beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. Its cemetery products and services include interment services, the rights to interment in cemetery sites and related cemetery merchandise, such as memorials and vaults. It serves suburban and rural markets. It provides funeral and cemetery services and products on both at-need (time of death) and preneed (planned prior to death) basis. It also maintains trusts in connection with funeral home and cemetery operations, including preneed funeral trusts, preneed cemetery merchandise and service trusts and cemetery perpetual care trusts. The Company operates 174 funeral homes in 29 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

