Financial Analysis: DistributionNOW (DNOW) vs. Dril-Quip (DRQ)

DistributionNOW (NYSE: DNOW) and Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DistributionNOW and Dril-Quip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DistributionNOW 0 6 4 0 2.40 Dril-Quip 0 7 2 0 2.22

DistributionNOW currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Dril-Quip has a consensus target price of $49.71, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given DistributionNOW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DistributionNOW is more favorable than Dril-Quip.

Profitability

This table compares DistributionNOW and Dril-Quip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DistributionNOW -1.96% -2.46% -1.68% Dril-Quip -22.10% 0.56% 0.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DistributionNOW and Dril-Quip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DistributionNOW $2.65 billion 0.44 -$52.00 million ($0.27) -40.19 Dril-Quip $455.47 million 3.69 -$100.63 million $0.26 169.42

DistributionNOW has higher revenue and earnings than Dril-Quip. DistributionNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dril-Quip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DistributionNOW has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dril-Quip has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DistributionNOW beats Dril-Quip on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DistributionNOW Company Profile

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The company's products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. Dril-Quip, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DistributionNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DistributionNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.