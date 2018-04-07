Comparing On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) and Its Rivals

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare On Track Innovations to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for On Track Innovations and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 2 0 3.00 On Track Innovations Competitors 1419 5525 10669 595 2.57

On Track Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 147.37%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.68%. Given On Track Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe On Track Innovations is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -2.67% -13.90% -5.91% On Track Innovations Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $22.38 million -$600,000.00 -24.00 On Track Innovations Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.41

On Track Innovations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

On Track Innovations rivals beat On Track Innovations on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support. Its PayEnable technology can be implemented into a range of products. Its Retail and Mass Transit products include TRIO mPOS, Pico BT, WAVE, WAVE PKI, oti SATURN 6700 UNO, oti SATURN 6500 TRIO and oti SCI 6000. It also offers otiMetry and oti CONNECT 3000. Its EasyFuel Plus solution is a wireless, cashless, cardless and paperless refueling tracking and payment solution. Its EasyPark set of parking solutions provides parking fee collection, parking payment enforcement and parking management solution. Its MediSmart solution is an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector.

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.