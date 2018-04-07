Financial Comparison: Constellium (CSTM) & Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Constellium and Aqua Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellium 0 3 3 0 2.50 Aqua Metals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Constellium presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.13%. Aqua Metals has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 596.61%. Given Aqua Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Constellium.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellium and Aqua Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellium $5.92 billion 0.20 -$35.03 million ($0.32) -34.53 Aqua Metals $2.09 million 35.14 -$26.58 million ($1.19) -2.15

Aqua Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellium. Constellium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aqua Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Constellium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Constellium and Aqua Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellium -0.66% -5.81% -0.93% Aqua Metals N/A -41.94% -33.00%

Risk and Volatility

Constellium has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Metals has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aqua Metals beats Constellium on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market. It also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and sheet and coils for the building and constructions markets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides aluminum and specialty materials products, including aerospace plates and sheets, aerospace wing skins, plates for general engineering, and sheets for transportation applications, as well as other extrusions and precision casting products. This segment serves aerospace, transportation, industry, and defense sectors. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers crash management systems, side impact beams, body structures, and cockpit carriers; and soft and hard alloy extrusions, and large profiles for automotive, railroad, energy, building, and industrial applications. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. The company sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States, as well as Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Singapore. Constellium N.V. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

