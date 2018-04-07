Head to Head Comparison: Sunshine Heart (CHFS) vs. Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) and Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sunshine Heart shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sunshine Heart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Heart has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edap Tms and Sunshine Heart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunshine Heart 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edap Tms presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.97%. Sunshine Heart has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,066.67%. Given Sunshine Heart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunshine Heart is more favorable than Edap Tms.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Sunshine Heart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -2.12% 23.25% 12.92% Sunshine Heart -376.64% -146.41% -112.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Sunshine Heart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $40.74 million 1.61 -$770,000.00 ($0.01) -226.56 Sunshine Heart $3.55 million 3.21 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.08

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Heart. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunshine Heart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Sunshine Heart on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

About Sunshine Heart

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

