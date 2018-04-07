Marcus (MCS) versus Merlin Entertainments (MERLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Marcus (NYSE: MCS) and Merlin Entertainments (OTCMKTS:MERLY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marcus and Merlin Entertainments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $622.71 million 1.38 $64.99 million $1.54 20.03 Merlin Entertainments $2.05 billion 2.46 $285.96 million $0.56 17.75

Merlin Entertainments has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus. Merlin Entertainments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Marcus has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merlin Entertainments has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Merlin Entertainments pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marcus pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merlin Entertainments pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marcus has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Marcus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Merlin Entertainments shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Marcus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus and Merlin Entertainments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus 10.44% 10.48% 4.48% Merlin Entertainments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marcus and Merlin Entertainments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Merlin Entertainments 0 1 1 0 2.50

Marcus currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than Merlin Entertainments.

Summary

Marcus beats Merlin Entertainments on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states. It also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza. In addition, the company provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development, such as 68 two-room timeshare units and a timeshare sales center. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands. It also operates LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands; and resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brands. As of March 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 120 attractions, 15 hotels, and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

