PGT Innovations (PGTI) vs. Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Financial Survey

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) and Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PGT Innovations has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PGT Innovations and Gibraltar Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PGT Innovations 0 2 5 0 2.71 Gibraltar Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

PGT Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.13%. Gibraltar Industries has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.71%. Given Gibraltar Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gibraltar Industries is more favorable than PGT Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PGT Innovations and Gibraltar Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations $511.08 million 1.82 $39.83 million $0.61 30.74 Gibraltar Industries $986.92 million 1.09 $62.56 million $1.71 19.88

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PGT Innovations. Gibraltar Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PGT Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PGT Innovations and Gibraltar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations 7.80% 20.52% 6.92% Gibraltar Industries 6.34% 11.14% 5.74%

Summary

PGT Innovations beats Gibraltar Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc., formerly PGT, Inc., is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida. PGT Custom Windows + Doors is a manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant glass products. The Company’s manufacturing, glass plant, and delivery facilities are located in North Venice, Florida. WinDoor serves five-star resorts, luxury high-rise condominiums and mansions along the United States coastline. WinDoor’s aluminum and vinyl products come in an array of expansive sizes, custom colors, and configurations. WinDoor manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Orlando, Florida.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar mounting systems and greenhouse structures. It markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.