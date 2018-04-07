Head-To-Head Contrast: Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) versus Welbilt (WBT)

Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) and Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Kennametal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Welbilt shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kennametal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Welbilt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kennametal and Welbilt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennametal 0 6 4 0 2.40 Welbilt 0 3 5 0 2.63

Kennametal presently has a consensus target price of $50.35, suggesting a potential upside of 28.41%. Welbilt has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Given Kennametal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kennametal is more favorable than Welbilt.

Dividends

Kennametal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Welbilt does not pay a dividend. Kennametal pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kennametal and Welbilt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennametal $2.06 billion 1.55 $49.13 million $1.52 25.80 Welbilt $1.45 billion 1.85 $134.00 million $0.77 24.81

Welbilt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kennametal. Welbilt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennametal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kennametal has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welbilt has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kennametal and Welbilt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennametal 6.54% 17.09% 7.62% Welbilt 9.27% 312.48% 5.88%

Summary

Kennametal beats Welbilt on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc. is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense. The Infrastructure segment generally serves customers that operate in the earthworks and energy sectors supporting primary industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, underground, surface and hard-rock mining, highway construction and road maintenance. It provides wear-resistant products, application engineering and services backed by material science serving customers across various sectors. The Company’s product offerings include a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking, such as metal cutting tools, tooling systems and services, as well as materials, such as cemented tungsten carbide products and super alloys.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt, Inc., formerly Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc., is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for the global commercial foodservice market, offering customers operator and patron insights, kitchen solutions, culinary expertise, and implementation support and service. It operates through three segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America. The EMEA segment consists of markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa, including Russia and the commonwealth of independent states. The APAC segment consists of markets in China, Singapore, Australia, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. It supplies foodservice equipment to commercial and institutional foodservice operators. Its brands include Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef and Multiplex.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.