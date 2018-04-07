Financial Contrast: Brightcove (BCOV) and MINDBODY (MB)

Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) and MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and MINDBODY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -12.52% -23.20% -12.53% MINDBODY -8.10% -6.29% -5.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of MINDBODY shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of MINDBODY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MINDBODY has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brightcove and MINDBODY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 1 2 0 2.67 MINDBODY 0 1 10 0 2.91

Brightcove currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 19.39%. MINDBODY has a consensus target price of $38.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than MINDBODY.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and MINDBODY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $155.91 million 1.58 -$19.51 million ($0.48) -14.69 MINDBODY $182.63 million 9.95 -$14.79 million ($0.30) -128.50

MINDBODY has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. MINDBODY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MINDBODY beats Brightcove on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its products to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses. It also helps consumers discover, evaluate, engage and transact with these businesses through the Web and mobile devices. The platform addresses various aspects of operating a wellness business, including client scheduling and online booking; retail point-of-sale; analytics and reporting; user experience; mobility; social integration; dynamic cloud-based architecture; open platform for third-party application development; integration with other cloud-based partners, and security and compliance.

