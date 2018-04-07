Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) versus Rambus (RMBS) Head to Head Survey

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rambus and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $16.48, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -4.70% 9.54% 6.65% Amkor Technology 6.23% 8.81% 3.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $393.10 million 3.78 -$22.86 million $0.45 29.89 Amkor Technology $4.19 billion 0.54 $260.70 million $0.58 16.41

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rambus beats Amkor Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting. The Company collaborates with application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and System-on-Chip (SoC) designers, foundries, Internet protocol (IP) developers, processor companies, electronic design automation (EDA) companies and validation laboratories.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

