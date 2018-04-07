Comparing The Mosaic (MOS) & Wilmar International (WLMIY)

The Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) and Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

The Mosaic has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Mosaic and Wilmar International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mosaic 2 10 4 0 2.13 Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Mosaic presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Given The Mosaic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Mosaic is more favorable than Wilmar International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of The Mosaic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wilmar International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Mosaic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Mosaic and Wilmar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mosaic -1.45% 3.90% 2.15% Wilmar International 3.67% 6.64% 2.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Mosaic and Wilmar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mosaic $7.41 billion 1.15 -$107.20 million $1.09 22.22 Wilmar International $43.85 billion 0.34 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than The Mosaic.

Dividends

The Mosaic pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Mosaic pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 241,892 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in the processing, merchandising, branding, and distribution of palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseeds products, such as soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, canola, peanut, corn, and rice bran oil and meal products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, and bran and pollard to distributors, wholesalers, feed millers, industrial users, and retailers. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in the milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups in bulk and packaged forms; generation and sale of electricity; manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; distribution of a range of chemicals and specialty ingredients; and ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

