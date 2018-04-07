Critical Review: Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) & Premiere Global Services (PGI)

Premiere Global Services (NYSE: PGI) and Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premiere Global Services and Black Knight Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premiere Global Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Knight Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premiere Global Services and Black Knight Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premiere Global Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Knight Financial Services 0 1 4 0 2.80

Black Knight Financial Services has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Black Knight Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Knight Financial Services is more favorable than Premiere Global Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Black Knight Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Black Knight Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Premiere Global Services and Black Knight Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premiere Global Services 2.45% 5.62% 1.81% Black Knight Financial Services 13.57% N/A N/A

Summary

Black Knight Financial Services beats Premiere Global Services on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premiere Global Services

Premiere Global Services, Inc. is a United States-based company that provides collaboration software and services. The Company’s products include iMeet, iMeet Sales Accelerator, iMeetLive, iMeet Video Room Connector (VRC), iMeet Agenday, iMeet Central, GlobalMeet, GlobalMeet Audio and GlobalMeet Webinar. It offers solutions for sales professionals, marketing, information technology (IT) professionals, small business, enterprise and partners. iMeet enables online meetings and virtual collaboration. iMeet Sales Accelerator is collaboration software. iMeetLive lets the user create and host custom Webinars with live or on-demand events. iMeet VRC integrates into room-based video conferencing system providing solution for all video, Web and audio conferencing needs. iMeet Agenday is an online calendar application, which displays all meetings, and provides access to Web meetings and conference calls. iMeet Central is an online marketing collaboration platform for project management.

About Black Knight Financial Services

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Technology segment provides applications and services, such as servicing technology and origination technology. Its Data and Analytics segment offers data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets industries. These solutions include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions.

