Assurant (AIZ) versus Markel (MKL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 8.10% 5.24% 0.71% Markel 6.52% 0.39% 0.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Assurant and Markel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 1 0 3.00 Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50

Assurant presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.43%. Markel has a consensus target price of $1,150.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Markel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assurant and Markel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $6.42 billion 0.73 $519.60 million $3.98 22.50 Markel $6.06 billion 2.63 $395.26 million $3.62 317.17

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Markel. Assurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Markel does not pay a dividend. Assurant pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Assurant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Assurant has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assurant beats Markel on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances, as well as assistance services; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services. Its Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

