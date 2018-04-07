Comparing Columbia Sportswear (COLM) & Weyco Group (WEYS)

Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Weyco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Columbia Sportswear pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Weyco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Weyco Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyco Group and Columbia Sportswear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyco Group $283.75 million 1.25 $16.49 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $2.47 billion 2.24 $105.12 million $2.98 26.46

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Weyco Group.

Risk and Volatility

Weyco Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Weyco Group and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyco Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Sportswear 0 7 7 0 2.50

Weyco Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.81%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus target price of $76.85, indicating a potential downside of 2.54%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Weyco Group.

Profitability

This table compares Weyco Group and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyco Group 5.81% 7.33% 5.90% Columbia Sportswear 4.26% 12.65% 9.97%

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Weyco Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals. It is involved in the wholesale of its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores primarily in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 10 brick and mortar retail stores in the United States; and an Internet business. It also has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets internationally. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands. The company sells its products through wholesale distribution channels, direct-to-consumer channels, independent distributors, and licensees, as well as directly to consumers through its network of branded and outlet retail stores, and online. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 105 outlet retail stores and 24 branded retail stores in the United States; 119 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Japan; 162 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Korea; 24 outlet, shop-in-shop and concession-based locations, as well as 1 branded retail store in various locations in Western Europe; and 6 outlet retail stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.