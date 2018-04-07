Finisar (FNSR) versus Nanometrics (NANO) Critical Contrast

Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR) and Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Finisar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Nanometrics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Finisar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nanometrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Finisar and Nanometrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 1 4 10 0 2.60 Nanometrics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Finisar presently has a consensus price target of $24.39, suggesting a potential upside of 59.08%. Nanometrics has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Finisar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Finisar is more favorable than Nanometrics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finisar and Nanometrics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.45 billion 1.21 $249.34 million $1.73 8.86 Nanometrics $258.62 million 2.36 $30.20 million $1.23 20.76

Finisar has higher revenue and earnings than Nanometrics. Finisar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nanometrics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Finisar has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanometrics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and Nanometrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar 7.35% 5.97% 3.71% Nanometrics 11.68% 12.05% 10.20%

Summary

Nanometrics beats Finisar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LED, solar photovoltaic, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. It also offers NanoDiffract, a modeling, visualization, and analysis software that takes signals from the automated and integrated metrology systems providing critical dimension, thickness, and optical properties from in line measurements; SpectraProbe, a model-less fitting engine that enables fast time to solution for in-line excursion detection and control; NanoGen, an enterprise scale computing hardware system that is deployed to run the computing intensive analysis software; and NanoCentral, a fab based networking and server system providing connectivity and compute support to SpectraProbe and connected measurement systems. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

