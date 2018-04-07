Finish Line (FINL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FINL. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Finish Line from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Finish Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of FINL stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 1,452,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,320. Finish Line has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $546.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Finish Line by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finish Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 462,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Finish Line by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Finish Line by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Finish Line (FINL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/finish-line-finl-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold-updated.html.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.