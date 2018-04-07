FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for eServGlobal (ESG)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of eServGlobal (LON:ESG) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on the stock.

ESG stock opened at GBX 9.35 ($0.13) on Tuesday. eServGlobal has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.19).

eServGlobal Company Profile

eServGlobal Limited is a provider of mobile financial technology, offering mobile money solutions. The Company covers a spectrum of mobile financial services, including mobile wallet, mobile commerce, analytics, advanced recharge, promotions and agent management. The Company is engaged in the provision of telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers on a global basis.

