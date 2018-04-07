Firecoin Trading Up 0.3% This Week (CRYPTO:FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Firecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Firecoin has a market capitalization of $123,563.00 and $1.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00017866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Firecoin Coin Profile

Firecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firecoin Coin Trading

Firecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Firecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.