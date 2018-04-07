First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE FCF) opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1,429.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,262,000 after purchasing an additional 584,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,532,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 901,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 857,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries.

