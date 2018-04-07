First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Receives $11.17 Average PT from Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 581,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,355. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,404.34, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/first-commonwealth-financial-fcf-receives-11-17-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.