First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media stories about First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Defiance Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.6685740744001 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ FDEF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. 24,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,064. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $587.01, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDEF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Mark Andrew Robison purchased 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $59,654.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Reisner sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,393 shares of company stock worth $193,263. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/first-defiance-financial-fdef-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-13.html.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.