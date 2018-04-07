First Financial Bank (FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. First Financial Bank posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bank will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bank.

First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Financial Bank had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded First Financial Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. FIG Partners upgraded First Financial Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Financial Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in First Financial Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. First Financial Bank has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,833.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. First Financial Bank’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

