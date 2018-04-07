First Financial Co. Indiana (THFF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

Media headlines about First Financial Co. Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Co. Indiana earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.2147447158051 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.80. 16,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,274. First Financial Co. Indiana has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $530.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial Co. Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.37 million. First Financial Co. Indiana had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. analysts forecast that First Financial Co. Indiana will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial Co. Indiana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Co. Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Co. Indiana in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

First Financial Co. Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

