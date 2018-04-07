First Financial Corp (THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. First Financial also reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.37 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THFF shares. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of First Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916. First Financial has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $509.81, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Financial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Financial Bank, N.A.

