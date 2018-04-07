First Foundation (FFWM) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Foundation earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.6154314921462 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $736.54, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. First Foundation had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Max Briggs sold 24,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $469,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,101 shares in the company, valued at $210,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,202. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

