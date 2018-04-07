First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of First Hawaiian Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian Bank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

FHB opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,917.21, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. First Hawaiian Bank has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. First Hawaiian Bank had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Bank will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First Hawaiian Bank’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian Bank in the third quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Hawaiian Bank by 17.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Hawaiian Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Hawaiian Bank by 55.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Hawaiian Bank by 12.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/first-hawaiian-fhb-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

First Hawaiian Bank Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian Bank (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.