First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

NYSE FR opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,510.09, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 50.82%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

