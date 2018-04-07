First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $33,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,947.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $247,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,897. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,378,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 111,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,156,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 271,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 698,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 236,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 664,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $39.30. 119,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2,279.25, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.50%. research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

