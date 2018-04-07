First Long Island Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo (WFC)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo accounts for 2.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 2,052,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 477,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $258,081.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Nomura reduced their target price on Wells Fargo from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

