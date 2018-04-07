Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Trimmed by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,844,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,754,000 after purchasing an additional 389,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,372,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 21,065,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,138,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $212,695.86, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

