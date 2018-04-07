First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.63 Million Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Fabrinet worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 69,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,095,426.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 90,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $2,636,685.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,859.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $30.61 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.77, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fabrinet announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-1-63-million-position-in-fabrinet-fn-updated-updated.html.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.