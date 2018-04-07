Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Kforce worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kforce by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 21,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $580,467.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $33,244.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,246.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,516 shares of company stock worth $1,852,919. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $27.25 on Friday. Kforce has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $728.73, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

