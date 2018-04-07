Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Perficient worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 412.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,873 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Perficient by 152.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,275 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Perficient declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the digital transformation consultancy to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perficient to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Perficient news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 43,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,038,004.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 18,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $435,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $2,115,017. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-596000-stake-in-perficient-inc-prft-updated.html.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.